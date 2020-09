SAN ANTONIO – Need some space to do a fun activity with your partner? Maybe you just want to get a little more organized while you craft.

Watch the video above to see how to make a week-at-a-glance planning board at Board & Brush Creative Studio. It’s also a great, roomy, safe place for a date night with your SO!

Related:

- 3 indoor DIY activities for kids

- 5 easy ways to transform your yard into an oasis