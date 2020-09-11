Need emergency dental care? Don’t delay seeking help, medical experts advise

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know skipping out on urgent dental care could land you in the hospital?

If you are facing a severe toothache or a sudden dental injury, you don’t need to wait until your dentist opens on Monday.

“Generally speaking, when people hear the word emergency, we are thinking about pain either from infection or a broken tooth or large cavity that hasn’t been addressed," said Dr. Samuel A. Escarsega, with JH Emergency Dental.

Escarsega and his dental staff recognize that tooth pain can be unbearable, and sudden pain or dental accidents happen when you least expect them.

To accommodate individuals that need same-day care, JH Emergency Dental takes patients who are experiencing pain, and the professionals there can do one-day emergency dental procedures until your dentist is available to follow up with you.

JH Emergency Dental offers root canal therapy, abscess drainage, dental bridge and denture repair, gum pain treatment, new or temporary dental crown, knocked out tooth treatment, emergency tooth extraction, tooth-colored filling and dislodged tooth treatment.

“There are also types of emergencies, such as a chipped front tooth and they have an interview tomorrow ... or some discoloration and they have a wedding to go to and they want some solution rapidly to address their problem to help them look their best for whatever the situation may be," Escarsega said.

Anyone can face a dental emergency in their lifetime -- even people with excellent oral hygiene. You might have a sports injury or accident that needs prompt intervention to save a knocked-out tooth, or a sudden, unbearable pain that requires an immediate root canal therapy to preserve the natural structure of your teeth.

JH Emergency Dental is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10: 30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To schedule an emergency appointment, click here. There are several financing options available; the team will help find an option that suits you best.