Try making gluten-free sweets with your little ones with easy-to-make baking kits

SAN ANTONIO – No one likes to be left out when it comes to sweets - especially kids with gluten sensitivities. Check out these gluten-free baking kits by Little GF Chefs, available for home delivery.

They’re great for kids with sensitivities, but they’re also tasty for everyone else!

Little GF Chefs designed the kits to build confidence and empower and educate children. The kits can be purchased as one-time kits or as part of a 1- to 12-month subscription. For more information, visit the Little GF Chefs website.

