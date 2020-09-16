San Antonio-area businesses to support during Hispanic Heritage Month

SAN ANTONIO – La Tuna Grill & Ice House - South of downtown San Antonio, you’ll find this socially-distant-safe setting. The family-owned business has been around for 16 years. Pets are welcome. Some of the customer favorites include burgers, fish tacos and nachos. They’re located at 100 Probandt Street with outdoor seating available.

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant - Established in 1972 by Carlos and Mary Garcia, El Chaparral is a world class destination. The family-owned business is known for their bean soup among other Tex-Mex favorites on the menu and, of course, margaritas too. They have two locations, one in Helotes at 15103 Bandera Rd. and a San Antonio location at 2838 N. Loop 1604 E.

Panaderia Jiménez & Coffee Shop - Located in the Deco District at 1846 Fredericksburg Rd. Owner Frank Jiménez shares his love for pan de dulce and coffee with his empanadas, conchas and other mexican pastries, including the signature pink cake. The expresso favorites include Abuela’s Frappuccino and the Mexican hot chocolate.

Danzavida De San Antonio Dance Company - The dance company teaches flamenco, folklorico and other styles as well. It was founded by Miss San Antonio America, Krystal Diaz in 2008. They offer all levels of dance, for all ages. They are located at 1933 Fredericksburg Rd.

One and Only Boutique - This family-owned business is the perfect combination of culture and fashion. Walking in to their location at 120 Empresario Dr., you’ll feel like you’re ready to pick out an outfit fit for fiesta! From jewelry to clothing and plenty of fun gift ideas too. They are still offering curbside pickup.

Fruteria La Mission Y Taqueria - If you’re looking for over-the-top fruit cups and other street food favorites, you’ll want to try this southside hot spot. Located at 553 E. White St., they have a drive-thru available to make it easy to pick your favorite menu item with or without chili powder.