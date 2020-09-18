Give back by buying a wine pack!

SAN ANTONIO – High Street Wine Co. offers virtual wine classes and wine packs to go with an original give back approach from their Nonprofit Labor Program.

Their new program can directly raise money for the nonprofits they have teamed up with, and fill vacant volunteering positions by sending High Street staff to work at the nonprofit.

“In an effort to better help our community in a time of need, we wanted to create a program that gave help where it was needed most. With the closing of bars, we thought the best way to keep our team employed and serving others was to design a wine program that could effectively build in hours with local nonprofits and community services,” said High Street General Manager & Beverage Director Scott Ota.

For every wine pack and select wine classes purchased, High Street allocates service hours and sends its team members to volunteer with its nonprofit partners, all of which were selected by their team. At online check-out, guests can choose which organization to support, including San Antonio Hope Center, Meals on Wheels, West Avenue Compassion or San Antonio Food Bank. Guests can also choose to match labor contributions to pay High Street’s staff to take additional time to volunteer for the organizations.

For more information on virtual wine classes, wine packs to go and High Street Wine Co. Nonprofit Labor Program, click here.