Want a free hot coffee? Tune in for the code word and you can snag one

You know fall is either here, or right around the corner, when coffee shops and stores start rolling out their pumpkin-spice products!
At Circle K, the convenience store is kicking off fall with harvest spice coffee and pumpkin spice cappuccinos.
If you’re a big Circle K fan, did you realize you can snag a free medium-sized hot coffee when you enter in the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest?
Participants also will be entered in a drawing to win free gas for a year.
Here’s how to play:
- Each Monday to Friday, GMSA@6 will reveal the Circle K Secret Word.
- Visit Circle K’s page, enter the word, and submit for your chance to win.
Also, on National Coffee Day, set for Tuesday, Sept. 29, you can redeem a free coffee on the Circle K app.