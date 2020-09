SAN ANTONIO – ‘The Paper Girls Show’ is an award-winning YouTube animated series that empowers young girls to play, imagine, make, and learn through the exploration of the arts, science, computer programming, and engineering. The show encourages making objects from paper and easily accessible household items while incorporating a S.T.E.A.M. curriculum. Each six minute episode is designed to inspire 60 minutes of real world activities.

