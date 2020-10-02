Break a sweat at this new neighborhood barre

SAN ANTONIO – Get your fitness routine back on point at a new Pure Barre location in Alamo Heights. Simple moves will work the entire body to tighten and tone. For those worried about a lack of dance training, even though it’s music based, you don’t have to have a dance background.

These exercises can work for people of all ages and fitness levels because of minimal impact on joints. So, the workouts can be beneficial at any stage of life, including pregnancy. The 45-50 minute classes focus on low weight with high repetition and each class is different.

For more information on Pure Barre Alamo Heights, click here.