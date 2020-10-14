Struggling to make a rental or utility payment? Financial aid might still be available

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you need help paying rent or utilities, funds and resources are available.

Bexar County Strong’s coronavirus relief programs can offer aid with rent assistance, relocation assistance, utility assistance and employment assistance.

Nelson Wolff, a county judge, mentioned that all the coronavirus and COVID-19 funds need to be spent by Dec. 30.

There is $7.9 million available for rental and utility assistance, just less than $8 million available for job training and placement programs, and $93,000 available for moving/relocation expenses, according to Bexar County Strong.

In 2020, Bexar County gave out $11.75 million in small business loans and grants, assisting 850 small businesses and retaining 500 employees, according to Bexar County Strong.

Bexar County residents who live in unincorporated Bexar County or in one of the 26 suburban cities within Bexar County limits are qualified for these programs.

If you are interested in applying for financial aid, click here.

To speak with a relief representative concerning any Bexar County Strong COVID-19 relief program, call 210-335-1777.