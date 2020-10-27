48ºF

Day of the Dead San Antonio rolls out Instagram filter, augmented reality

Learn about history, culture of Dia de los Muertos with animated catrinas

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Ted Obringer, Creative Svc Producer/Cop

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate and remember this year with educational animated catrinas brought to you by Day of the Dead San Antonio! Chef Johnny Hernandez tells David Elder all about it.

You can find out more about the animated catrinas here.

KSAT will host a Day of the Dead virtual event on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.

Find more Day of the Dead stories on KSAT.com:

