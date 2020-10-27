Day of the Dead San Antonio rolls out Instagram filter, augmented reality

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate and remember this year with educational animated catrinas brought to you by Day of the Dead San Antonio! Chef Johnny Hernandez tells David Elder all about it.
You can find out more about the animated catrinas here.
KSAT will host a Day of the Dead virtual event on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.
