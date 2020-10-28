As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, October 28, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the Spooky Spicy Challenge! Plus, scary-good cake pops for Halloween, blacklight brownies, easy beef meals for the cold weather, Halloween pizza and more.

Jen is catching up with the Cake Pop Guy, checking out his amazingly realistic scary movie bad guy cake pops! You’re not going to believe how real they look.

That brings us to our question of the day: which scary movie character scares you the most? Share your frights on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages - and look for behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram!

How do you make a healthy Halloween pizza? Chef Anja Wittles, of Anja Lee Company, is going to show us! Plus, the Spooky Spicy Challenge! Have you tried the new Dunkin' Donuts ghost pepper donut? What about ghost pepper potato chips? Ghost pepper hard candy? Maybe ghost pepper wings? Or how about Carolina Reaper Pepper Cheese Puffs from H-E-B? Click the links to check them out - you might be surprised just how spicy they are.

Also today on the show, junior chef Neko Masi shows us how to make blacklight brownies! They really do glow in the blacklight. Don’t miss a new round of comfort food recipes from Beef Loving Texans and don’t forget about the San Antonio Small Business Pop-Up Market this weekend!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.