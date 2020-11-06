Need help finding a new look? Find inspiration with these fall hair colors

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With Thanksgiving a few weeks away and Christmas quickly approaching, days are cooler, nights are crisp, and the bright and pastel colors of summer have transitioned to bold reds and browns.

If you want to dive into a new color, Fantastic Sam’s has some great styling tips for this fall season.

Pink is actually in style this year

According to Fantastic Sam’s, a new trend known as “pandemic pink” circled around the early days of quarantine as those who couldn’t get to their stylist gave themselves a red color update.

Now that salons are back open and here to help with their actual skill instead of looking at online videos, many individuals are keeping low maintenance pink shades. A few strategic sections or chunks of pink can brighten up your locks and give you a more youthful and playful look.

Fall back into less maintenance

Fantastic Sam’s points out that sometimes the best color choice is the one you were (mostly) born with. As summer highlights require lots of maintenance, many go to their stylist in fall to cover the highlights they worked so hard to keep up with during summer and opt to transition back to their darker hair.

Feel confident with a color you love

The only fall color you need is the one that you actually desire, if you are on the fence to completely go for a new look, hairstylists recommend that darker hair in the fall is always in as well. If you’re tempted to try out a bold blue, purple or other unique fall hair color, go for it.

Work with your local stylist to decide on the best process for the condition of your hair and embrace the new you that you may never have expected to see.

