As seen on SA Live - Friday, November 13, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, it’s Friday the 13th! Superstitions explained, Get Fit Friday, a twist on Thanksgiving turkey, giving back, support a local cafe and more.

Since it’s Friday the 13th, we wanted to put a positive spin on superstition. What’s your good luck charm? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and even more fun!

🍀 Happy Friday the 13th! What's your good luck charm? 🍀 Look for your answers today from 1-2 p.m. on SA Live! Posted by SA Live on Friday, November 13, 2020

A local chef is sharing a new twist on Thanksgiving turkey, while giving back to the community. Find out about Chef Milas' involvement in the Youth Empowerment Thanksgiving Dinner.

Jen visits Cafe Cotidiano, a coffee shop looking to change the culture. All of its proceeds go directly to families seeking asylum to provide them with financial support, housing, food, medical care, job training and legal counsel.

It’s also Get Fit Friday and Fiona is giving us life with a workout from Energy X Fitness.

All that, plus common superstitions, holiday gifts your family will love and more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.

sa live