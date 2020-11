SAN ANTONIO – It’s been 8 months in exile. SA Live has been waiting out the pandemic in the safety of KSAT 12 studios but there’s no place like home!

With the help of local Magician Richard Blake SA live is back in our home studio. After helping Mike and Fiona magically transport, the tricks keep coming. Check out how he made Jen float right before our eyes.

Magician Richard Blake can make your event extra special as well. He’s booking now for shows.