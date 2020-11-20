This company is handing out gift cards to all military personnel

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

BOERNE, Texas – As some may know, in previous years, Toyota of Boerne has handed out turkeys for its annual Turkeys for Troops event.

However, this year, due to circumstances surrounding COVID- 19, as well as a lack of availability, the company will instead hand out goody bags for each military person.

The goody bags will include a $15 Walmart gift card and information, coupons and more from its sponsors.

Any active-duty, retired U.S. military personnel or anyone who has ever served in any branch of the United States military is eligible to receive the goody bag. They must present a valid military ID.

“Our No. 1 goal this year is safety and social distancing,” said Vic Vaughn, owner of Toyota of Boerne. “We felt strong enough to continue it this year, but we wanted everybody to stay safe. We started 10 years ago, giving out 500 turkeys, and last year, we gave away 8,800. With any turkeys we’ve got leftover, we donate them to the Hill Country Daily Bread Food Bank.”

Turkeys for Troops will run through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 on a first-come-first-served basis.

If you have more questions about Turkeys for Troops, click or tap here.