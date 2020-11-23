Experts answer 3 common FAQs about Medicare annual enrollment

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you reviewed your Medicare coverage?

The annual enrollment period ends on Dec. 7, if you wish to make changes to your Medicare coverage for 2021.

United Healthcare has answered commonly asked questions regarding the annual enrollment period for seniors looking for advice on the topic.

1) For seniors and other people enrolled in Medicare, why is annual enrollment so important?

Medicare is not one size fits all. Look for the benefits that are important to you, as well as meet your health and budget needs.

Find a plan that offers resources to help you live a healthier life.

2) The Medicare plan you select can have a significant impact on your health and well-being. What are some things people should look for in a Medicare plan to help them stay healthy -- especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Shopping for Medicare: Key questions to consider:

Is it a good fit for your budget?

Are your medications covered?

Are hearing, dental and vision care coverage important to you?

3) What is Medicare Advantage, and what is driving that growth?

Medicare Advantage is the convenience of combining all coverage into one plan, and it offers benefits that original Medicare does not cover. Prescription drug coverage is usually included. Additionally, there is a maximum out-of-pocket expense limit.

According to United Healthcare, almost all Medicare Advantage plans will have $0 copays on telehealth visits, labs, routine vision and hearing exams, colonoscopies and mammograms and cardiac rehab.

In addition to no and low-premium plans, as well as $0 copays that help drive coverage affordability, United Healthcare will offer broad access to Medicare Advantage and Part D plans that limit monthly OOP costs to $35 per prescription for all covered insulin.

It is important to continue to seek needed care, treatment and screenings during this challenging time. Even if you don’t expect to change plans, it’s important to make sure the prescriptions you take regularly will still be covered next year.

