Inside this Hill Country antique shop + coffee combination

COMFORT – A short drive up Interstate 10 and you’ll find the “Christmasy” town of Comfort. While there is quite a selection for fun Hill Country shopping, 8th Street Market is a definite must-try.

“Almost three acres place, there’s a lot of inside shopping and outside shopping,” owner Robin Morgan said.

Some of the items include: vintage rugs, furniture pieces, succulents, garden and outdoor furniture, ornaments, decor of all kinds.

“I was feeling stressed the other day and I came here and it made me feel better” shopper Margaret Morgan said.

Owner Robin Morgan’s sons run the Comfort Coffee shop which includes fresh coffee, lattes, teas, pastries, sandwiches and salads too.

“We wanted to create an environment out here with great coffee and antiques too,” co-owner Scott Morgan said.

Some tips from the employees:

1. take your time

2. plan to stay a while

3. take it section by section

4. take a coffee break

5. bring family

For more information on 8th Street Market, click here.