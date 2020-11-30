As seen on SA Live - Monday, November 30, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Mike shaves his beard to mark the end of No Shave November! Plus, healthy holiday recipes with chef Brian West, a brand new edition of The Look, Momday Monday with Girl Powerful and more.

The Boardroom Salon for Men is ready and waiting at Market Square to shave Mike’s beard now that No Shave November is coming to an end. Check in during the show from 1 to 2 p.m. to see his progress.

A brand new Momday Monday awaits with Jen and Girl Powerful, a youth empowerment group co-founded by two sisters so they could give tween and teen girls the social and emotional learning tools to build a strong sense of self.

Fiona has a brand new edition of The Look for us with Elsa Fernandez of Eye Candy Boutique, sharing fashion perfect for the holidays at home. Also, all those San Antonio gift sets with Holiday Gifting 4 Good, healthy holiday recipes with chef Brian West and Cyber Monday deals from Feliz Modern and Karolina’s Antiques!

And it’s our question of the day: What are you shopping for on Cyber Monday? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and even more fun!

🎁 What are you shopping for on Cyber Monday? 🎁



Tag us @saliveksat + don't miss our SA gift sets lineup today from 1-2 p.m. on @ksatnews! pic.twitter.com/xfSV4FKttW — SA Live (@SALiveKSAT) November 30, 2020

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.