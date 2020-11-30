Drinking water? Health care group explains importance of staying hydrated

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you drinking enough water on a daily basis?

Staying hydrated is particularly important as you get older. An older adult who’s dehydrated may be at a higher risk for complications like constipation, electrolyte imbalances, kidney problems or a loss of balance.

Conviva Care Centers has provided insight on why it’s so important to stay hydrated, especially as we get older.

What can cause dehydration?

Dehydration can have a variety of causes. Some of the most common causes of dehydration in older adults include heat exposure and mobility problems. It may be more difficult for older adults with mobility issues to be able to get water on their own.

Some underlying health conditions, such as diabetes or kidney disease, can cause you to lose more fluid than normal. A side effect of some medications may be increased urination, which can cause additional fluid loss. Some examples of medication that can cause increased urination include diuretics and certain blood pressure medication.

Are there signs of dehydration that we should be looking for?

It’s important to recognize the symptoms of dehydration, so you can work to replace lost fluids. Look out for symptoms like dry mouth, fatigue, dark-colored urine, and lightheadedness, nail color, or even tinting of the skin.

More serious dehydration symptoms require immediate medical attention. These symptoms include rapid heart rate, trouble with movement or walking, confusion or disorientation, fainting, diarrhea or vomiting that lasts longer than 24 hours.

If dehydration is more severe, hospitalization may be needed.

In this situation, fluids and electrolytes will be given intravenously.

Do you have any tips to prevent dehydration?

If you’re an older adult, the following tips may help you stay well-hydrated:

Try to drink water throughout the day. Other beverages that may also help with hydration include milk, flavored sparkling water, and fruit juices with low sugar. Drink coffee and tea sparingly, as they can have diuretic effects.

If it’s hard to drink too much liquid all at once, take small sips.

Try to include foods in your diet that have higher water content. Some examples include watermelon, cucumber, celery, strawberries, and low-sodium broths or soups.

