Sisters take pride in “Girl Powerful” movement

SAN ANTONIO – Tedi and Sonya Serge are the sister duo behind the “Girl Powerful” movement. The non-profit is all about lifting young ladies to feel their most confident selves.

“Right now it’s so important for girls to be able to build self-esteem,” co-founder of Girl Powerful Sonya Serge said.

The non-profit sells an interactive journal and a card game designed to help all girls feel seen, valued and heard when they need it the most.

One of the cards asks guides a person to “hug yourself for 10 seconds.”

“If you’re feeling stressed or depressed, give yourself a 10 second break and you will feel better,” Serge said.

For more on the non-profit and or to find more resources from the Serge sisters, click here.