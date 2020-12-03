Trouble sleeping? Check these symptoms to see if you may have sleep apnea

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you suffer from daytime sleepiness or fatigue?

You are not alone, and it can be a serious issue. According to SleepApnea.org, it is estimated that 22 million Americans have sleep apnea, with 80% of the cases of moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea undiagnosed.

Although snoring might be the most noticeable symptom of sleep apnea, there are many dangerous conditions associated with the disorder.

According to Sleep Education.org, common symptoms of sleep apnea include:

Loud or frequent snoring.

Silent pauses in breathing.

Choking or gasping sounds.

Daytime sleepiness or fatigue.

Insomnia.

Morning headaches.

Difficulty concentrating.

Memory loss and irritability.

If you snore loudly or make choking noises as you try to breathe while sleeping, your brain and body become oxygen deprived, making it likely for you to awake during the night.

This may happen a few times a night, or in more severe cases, several hundred times a night.

If you want to get tested for sleep apnea, the team at Sleep Apnea Gurus has the most advanced technology in the industry. The group uses a unique sleep assessment quiz to target and treat each patient’s individual needs.

With a commitment to its patients and a passion for health, the Sleep Apnea Gurus team of professionals wants to help everyone get a full, quality night’s sleep. Get a free sleep assessment by clicking here.