Q&A: Health clinic explains how its offered the region’s first rapid antigen test for COVID-19

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When it comes to our health and the health of those we care about, we want results fast.

Texas MedClinic introduced the region’s first rapid antigen test in May and has since conducted more than 200,000 rapid antigen tests across their 19 clinics in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Spring Branch, Austin and Round Rock.

“People want to know quickly if they have COVID-19, and if they could be infecting others,” said Dr. David Gude, Texas MedClinic chief operating officer and practicing physician.

With positive COVID-19 cases on the rise in our communities, coupled with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warnings of an additional surge from gatherings over the holidays, having access to fast, reliable testing is very beneficial, explained Texas MedClinic representatives.

“We are able to give patients answers and, hopefully, peace of mind before they walk out of our clinic,” Gude said. “We introduced curbside testing during the surge in June/July to accommodate the testing needs of our communities.”

Gude provided some insight on commonly asked questions regarding COVID-19 testing.

1. How many tests have you all conducted, and why did Texas MedClinic choose this particular test?

“We chose this test because we have confidence in the manufacturer, having used their other testing products within our clinics for over a decade,” Gude said. “But the most important reason we chose this test is that, to prevent the virus from spreading, we needed test results faster than two to five days. It provided our staff with the ability to give patients answers and treatment plans within 15 minutes so they can care for themselves and make decisions for their families and communities quickly.”

2. State and local health authorities are warning that our community may be on the verge of another surge of COVID-19 cases. If people need or want to get tested at Texas MedClinic, what do they do?

“For those who do not have symptoms, we offer curbside testing at all 19 clinics,” said Gude. “All people have to do is go to our website and check in online, where they select their curbside service location, as well as an available time slot. They drive up to the clinic, park in the designated spaces, text the number at which they received the confirmed arrival time. A medical staff member will come to the car and administer the rapid antigen test with a nasal swab.”

3. What if people do have COVID-19 symptoms? How do they get tested?

“If you have COVID-19 symptoms, a medical evaluation is required, so curbside testing is not an option,” Gude said. “Those with symptoms also check in online, but it’s to see a provider for an evaluation and test. If you are sick, a medical evaluation allows our providers to give the most accurate diagnosis and formulate a treatment plan. There are other illnesses within our communities that need to be addressed, and some patients with COVID-19 are ill enough that they need to be hospitalized immediately.”

Please note: Curbside rapid antigen testing is available at all Texas MedClinics, but only for those who do not have symptoms. A medical consultation is not required.

The cost for the rapid COVID-19 tests is covered by insurance plans or through government-sponsored programs. To find a Texas MedClinic location, click here.