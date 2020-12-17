Tips on how to best speed-clean your bathroom

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Raise your hand if you loathe cleaning.

While some people may love getting down and deep cleaning, it’s safe to say most of the population dreads the act of scrubbing appliances -- especially in the bathroom.

As seen on ABC’s hit show, “Shark Tank”, Scrub Daddy has provided a guide, listed below, to help you give your bathroom a speedy deep clean.

Step No. 1: Gather supplies.

To start, make sure you have everything you need, which includes:

All-purpose cleaner (or some vinegar and baking soda)

Paper towels

Glass cleaner

1 Eraser Daddy dual-sided eraser

1 Scrub Mommy dual-sided sponge

Step No. 2: Apply deep cleaners.

Start by applying your all-purpose cleaner of choice on the surfaces of your bath, sink, and shower. Let it soak while you tackle other areas of the room. If you have washing machine-safe bath mats, go ahead and toss them in your washer.

For maximum service life, the company says to use Scrub Daddy products with gentle detergents. Green Works multi-surface cleaner is naturally derived from plants and minerals, the company added.

Step No. 3: Take on the toilet bowl.

Pour the cleaner around the bowl and give it a good scrub. Scrub Daddy recommends Mrs. Meyer’s lavender toilet bowl cleaner for this, but a vinegar-soda paste is a good alternative.

Tip: The HDX Toilet Bowl Brush and Holder is a budget-friendly, easy-to-clean brush.

Step No. 4: Finish the bath and shower.

Use the FlexTexture side of your Eraser Daddy to scrub the surfaces that have been soaking, the company said. This combo works really well to remove soap scum from tile, fixtures and shower enclosures.

Flip and use the water-activated PowErase side to brighten white grout lines and caulk. Turn on the shower and rinse everything down.

Step No. 5: Move to the walls and mirrors.

Grab your Scrub Mommy and glass cleaner for the mirrors. Remove any sticky hair spray residue or toothpaste with her scratch-free FlexTexture side. Then flip to achieve a dry, squeaky clean finish with her soft ResoFoam side. Clean up walls, switch plates and baseboard with your lightly dampened Eraser Daddy. Dry all surfaces with your Scrub Mommy or paper towel.

Step No. 6: Clean up the floors.

Vacuum the floor. Finish by going over it a second time with a wet mop. Pay special attention to the areas dust likes to collect, like in corners. Replace the rugs and mats.

Step No. 7: Enjoy a job well done.

Congratulations, you’ve cleaned your bathroom! It wasn’t that hard, was it?

For those who are not familiar with Scrub Daddy, it’s a reusable super sponge in the shape of a smiling face that gets firm in cold water and soft in warm water, the company said. The sponges are odor-resistant, dishwasher-safe and it doesn’t scratch surfaces. To learn more, click or tap here.