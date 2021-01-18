As seen on SA Live - MLK Day of Service Show - Monday, January 18, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., our MLK Day of Service show highlighting local black-owned businesses, the Black is Beautiful beer movement, the San Antonio Freedom Riders and more.

How do you serve your community? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and even more fun!

🙌🏿 It's the National Day of Service for MLK Jr. Day! How do you serve your community? 🙌🏽 Let us know and watch our MLK Day of Service show at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12 & KSAT.com! Posted by SA Live on Monday, January 18, 2021

We’re starting off with BBQ and beer, San Antonio-style! We’ll get a taste of the offerings at black-owned business BBQLIFE By Chris on San Antonio’s East Side and we’re going to hear the story behind the Black Is Beautiful beer movement, started by Weathered Souls Brewing Co. right here in town. It’s in a brand new Texas Eats installment by David Elder.

Kela Nabors, of Organically Bath & Beauty, shares skincare tips for the dry winter air and what it means to her to be a black business owner in the Alamo City.

Jen catches up with Designer Glitz & Glamour Salon & Spa in Universal City to see how they’ve weathered the pandemic and capture a transformational makeover for one deserving woman.

The San Antonio Public Library shares two easy crafts to help talk to your kids about unity and peace this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and some great reads for children, too.

Plus, a special performance by the choir at Cleft of the Rock Church on the Far West Side, Jen’s interview with the San Antonio Freedom Riders and more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.