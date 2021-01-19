New Year’s resolutions for your little ones

SAN ANTONIO – Many of us are making New Year’s resolutions, but what about your children? They have great ideas and a wild imagination, so ask them what they would like to accomplish this year. Having them set realistic goals and achieving them will give them a sense of pride and help them accomplish greater things in the future.

Some ideas from the Children’s Lighthouse San Antonio:

Reading more books: Set a goal of reading 1 hour every night or 1 chapter every night. Perhaps the family could read together. Make it fun and easy for your child to accomplish.

Eating Healthier: Maybe afterschool snacks can have a healthy twist. Having them pick out a recipe or making with their parents could get them more excited about eating healthier

Putting down the devices: Most parents will say their children and teens could use more time away from the electronics. Making this a resolution will help them stick to it. Give them other things to do instead, like walks with the dog or encouraging them to get outdoors with their friends. Asking for at least 1 hour a day with no devices is a simple and realistic goal.

