Chic Fix: 5 home decor additions to spruce up your living room

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to revamp your home? It is, after all, what everyone is doing these days--staying home and sprucing up their digs.

For Magdalena Mendez, decorating is a passion and when she went viral on TikTok, (a social media platform known for sharing and creating short videos), for her interior design tips, tricks and revamps, her passion became her business. SA Live decided to team up with her to help revamp a dated living room and we were not disappointed.

“I want you to feel that you love your home. When you get home, I want you to say, ‘this is mine and I love it’.” Magdalena Mendez, Experimenting with Decor

Watch the video above for part 1 and follow Magdalena Mendez’ account “Experimenting with Decor” on all social media platforms for more.

Watch part 2 below: