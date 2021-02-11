As seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 11, 2021

Homemade gifts and cards are a great way to show your valentine you care.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., what to know for rodeo this year, a Valentine’s dessert using conchas, support local sweets for your sweetheart, V-Day crafts and activities and more.

She’s a 2020 Southern Living Cook of the Year and now she’s back on SA Live! Vianney Rodriguez, of Sweet Life, is sharing a banana pudding recipe with a San Antonio twist (hint: it has conchas).

Jen is sharing sweet treats with Cakes by Felicia. She’s still taking Valentine’s Day orders and she will also be at the Cocktails & Culture: Cowboys & Campfires event at the Witte Museum.

Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shares crafts you can do with your family for the season of love. Plus, creative date night ideas from Alamo City Moms and scented Valentine’s Day soaps and skin care from Organically Bath & Beauty.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo begins today, but it looks a little different this year. To find out about limited tickets or to make a donation to rodeo scholars, visit the rodeo’s website.

