Six great Valentine’s Day gifts for him

SAN ANTONIO – Brewferm Home Brewing Kit makes crafting your favorite Belgium drafts easy with kits that take the guesswork out of your glass. Each kit comes with all the equipment you need to clean, ferment, and cap your pints, as well as all the ingredients carefully premeasured and ready to brew. Simply add sugar and water and then follow the instructions. Everything is included and it is under $100.

Just when you thought the famous wearable blanket, couldn’t get any better, they added a zipper to create, yep, the all-new The Comfy® NEW Original Quarter-Zip! This wearable blanket/sweatshirt combo keeps you warm and cozy while you lounge at home, watch TV, play video games, work on your laptop, camp, attend a sporting event or concert. It’s the ultimate gift for the guy who loves his Netflix nights and it is under $50!

Enjoy your favorite brews with Well Told Design College Town Pint Glasses. This pair of 16 oz College Town Map Pint glasses feature the campus, streets and neighborhoods of your favorite college town.

Made in the wild and woody foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a small but diligent band of outlaws forge soaps, lotions, colognes, and other products that smell like an adventure. Outlaw has scents like warm leather, gunpowder, sagebrush and sandalwood. This line of sundries will put some YIPPEE-KI-YAY in your day!

Spruce up his man cave with Eco-friendly gifts he’ll love with Our Green House Whiskey Room Gift Basket! This gift basket comes with two tumblers, two coasters, recycled bike chain bottle opener, soy candle in gunmetal tin, and a storage gift box. Our Green House perfects the art of gifting with modern and chic options for an eco-friendly, socially responsible world.

For the foodie dude in your life, the Hudson Wilder Terrazo Serving Board will be the versatile and sophisticated piece he needs. Uniquely designed with two recessed slots for accoutrements, it’s perfect for mostardas and compotes paired with charcuterie. For added versatility, simply flip over to use as a cutting board.