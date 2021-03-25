Get your glow with these four skincare items

SAN ANTONIO – Protection from the sun is always important and Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 makes it easy to incorporate into your daily routine. It’s an ultra-lightweight moisturizer with added sun protection, perfect for all skin types and tones because it quickly absorbs into the skin and stays on clear.



Check out this organic and pure and natural skin care from Japan: J Beauty Collection The La Vie Precisiuse. It can help you show off dewy, natural skin that looks effortless.

If you don’t feel like heading out for a facial, this cool find could be your substitute! The Ultrasonic Skin Spatula by Repechage uses ultra sonic waves that gently remove excess dirt and debris.

Ad

This last one feels a bit futuristic! The Dr. Dennis Gross DRX SpectraLite FaceWare Pro is face mask that can help tighten skin, even skin tone and fight aging.

For more information on Yesenia De Avila, click here.