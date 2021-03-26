2 easy Easter appetizers

SAN ANTONIO – If you like shrimp and spice, you’ll love these easy appetizer ideas. No cooking required, so you can get back to that Easter egg hunt in no time.
Shrimp Campechana
Ingredients:
Whole cooked Shrimp
Chopped cooked Shrimp
Twang Michelada Mix
Twang Zas Tamarind seasoning
cocktail sauce
onion
cucumber
tomato
avocado
cilantro
cabbage
1. Place handful of cabbage in bowl or large glass. Place whole shrimp on top.
2. Chop all other veggies. Mix veggies with Michelada mix & cocktail sauce. Stir. Add seasoning for more flavor
3. Pour mix over Shrimp and cabbage. Enjoy.
Shrimp jicama tacos
Ingredients:
chopped cooked shrimp
Jicama tortillas
Twang Zas chili lime seasoning
cabbage slaw
lime
shrimp
onions
tomatoes
cucumber
avocado
oil
*Chop all veggies. Mix all ingredients in large bowl. Pour over Jicama Tacos.
This is a cold taco, meant to cool your down on a warm spring day.
If you like to add something special to your margaritas, Twang is about to release their watermelon rimming salt. Look for it in stores starting in April.
