2 easy Easter appetizers

SAN ANTONIO – If you like shrimp and spice, you’ll love these easy appetizer ideas. No cooking required, so you can get back to that Easter egg hunt in no time.

Shrimp Campechana

Ingredients:

Whole cooked Shrimp

Chopped cooked Shrimp

Twang Michelada Mix

Twang Zas Tamarind seasoning

cocktail sauce

onion

cucumber

tomato

avocado

cilantro

cabbage

1. Place handful of cabbage in bowl or large glass. Place whole shrimp on top.

2. Chop all other veggies. Mix veggies with Michelada mix & cocktail sauce. Stir. Add seasoning for more flavor

3. Pour mix over Shrimp and cabbage. Enjoy.

Shrimp jicama tacos

Ingredients:

chopped cooked shrimp

Jicama tortillas

Twang Zas chili lime seasoning

cabbage slaw

lime

shrimp

onions

tomatoes

cucumber

avocado

oil

*Chop all veggies. Mix all ingredients in large bowl. Pour over Jicama Tacos.

This is a cold taco, meant to cool your down on a warm spring day.

If you like to add something special to your margaritas, Twang is about to release their watermelon rimming salt. Look for it in stores starting in April.

Check out the Twang website for their large line of products