Operation Paperback book drive aims to support troops, veterans — and you can help

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have any books around the house you’re no longer using? Perhaps they are books you’d consider donating?

Gunn Auto Group is hosting a week-long book drive for our military serving in combat areas, as well as veterans who are recuperating in VA hospitals.

Gunn Gives, the volunteer corps of the Gunn Auto Group, has teamed up with the national nonprofit Operation Paperback for a book drive benefitting the organization’s outreach.

Each of the five San Antonio-area Gunn Auto stores and three collision centers will serve as collection points for the community to drop off gently read books that will be shipped to our brave men and women overseas -- deployed in combat locations around the world -- and to those recuperating in US veteran hospitals.

Donors may go into the showrooms to drop off their donations or may opt for a contact-free option by utilizing each location’s Service Center drive-thru.

“There are many book drives for children, but this drive is designed to serve our military,” a representative with the Gunn Auto Group said.

Donation guidelines:

The most sought after books are current affairs, adult fiction, mystery, horror, thrillers, true crime, biographies, military history, past war books, travel guides, American and world history, investing, finance, self-help, leadership, management, Western fiction, sci-fi and medical textbooks. Puzzle books, National Geographic magazine and graphic comics are welcomed, too, but please, no romance books.

Gunn Auto, a proud supporter of the military, was founded by “Pop” Curtis C. Gunn, who served with the 13th Armored Division during World War II as a Lt. Colonel under General Patton, and he was a Bronze Star recipient. To date, the Gunn Automotive Group collectively employs more than 50 former service members and reservists.