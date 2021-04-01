This church will host a drive-in worship experience Easter Sunday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for a church to celebrate Easter in San Antonio?

For the first time in a year, New Creation Christian Fellowship (NCCF) will be coming together to bring the community Easter Sunday, “The Greatest Comeback” featuring Grammy-nominated Gospel artist Todd Dulaney.

This event is open to the public and free to attend. Pull up, park your car and pull out your lawn chair as the church brings Easter to the community on April 4 at Rolling Oaks Mall at 4 p.m.

They’ll have a kids zone and a live segment of the children’s TV show “QT with JC (Quality Time with Jesus Christ).” Every Saturday, New Creation Christian Fellowship airs a new segment of “QT with JC” on Facebook.

There also will be vendors, face painters, loaded Easter baskets and raffles.

Register online here as spots are limited. Guests can begin to arrive at 3 p.m. Easter Sunday.

In partnership with UT Health Services, New Creation Christian Fellowship will be set up to register 1,000 people for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Can’t make it Sunday? No worries! NCCF will be streaming live via its Facebook page.

New Creation Christian Fellowship will also host a drive-thru food drive today from 3-5 p.m. at 8700 Four Winds Drive in partnership with SA Food Bank.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly enforced at all NCCF events. To learn more, click or tap here.