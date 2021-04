SAN ANTONIO – This Thirsty Thursday we take you to a garden-inspired bar, with socially-distant safe zones all over and many spots to capture those “instagramable” shots, including a fun pay phone booth (yes, the phone works.)

Jen Tobias Struski chats with owner Terrin Fuhrmann about their cocktails and dog-friendly setting.

You can also order straight from your table, thanks to QR codes.

