This health group will offer a drive-thru event Tuesday for National Public Health Week

National Public Health Week starts Monday, and, of course, the past year has been extremely challenging for public health in our lifetime.

Now more than ever, it’s important to celebrate public health.

During NPHW, the American Public Health Association brings together communities across the United States to observe National Public Health Week as a time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation’s health.

Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, discussed how the community can join in on NPHW.

“It’s a weeklong celebration of the public health,” Kurian said. “Of course, this year it’s going to take place virtually. Every year during this week, communities across the United States come together to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight the issues that are most important in improving the health of our community and our nation in general.”

SA Metro Health will be hosting a drive-thru health event Tuesday, April 6 with Gonzaba Medical Group at 1499 Hillcrest Drive from 10 a.m. to noon, to provide services for healthy recipes, maternal services and dental services.

“Public health is working 365 days a year,” Kurian said. “This work is achieved by promoting healthy lifestyles, researching diseases, injury prevention and detecting and preventing and responding to infectious disease threats that occur every day. Now, overall, public health is concerned with protecting the health of the entire population.”

Three divisions SA Metro Health offers:

Community Health Division - Introduces prevention and early detection activities that help increase life expectancy -- includes programs like Viva Health, WIC and the Lactation Support Center.

Communicable Disease Division - Takes action to stop tuberculosis, flu, STDs and other infectious diseases.

Environmental Health Division - Protects against environmental health hazards throughout our community including air quality, and restaurant inspections.

To learn more about SA Metro Health, click or tap here.