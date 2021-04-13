As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 13, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., spiked aguas frescas, a Texas horror movie kid star, how to take your sleepovers and picnics to the next level and more.

Jen is catching up with Tristan Riggs, a young actor from Austin who stars as a creepy kid in the new horror flick, “The Seventh Day.” He’s not nearly as scary as he appears on camera.

That brings us to our question of the day! Do you like horror films: yes or no? Tell us why or why not on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Do you like horror films: yes or no? Tell us why or why not. 🍿😱💀 A new scary movie starring a Texas actor today at 1 p.m.! Posted by SA Live on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Luxury picnics are coming to Historic Market Square today with Jasmine Iman Luxury Picnics, plus Sleepover Envy joins us with amped up ideas for slumber parties.

Ad

Spiked aguas frescas are available at the Mariachi Bar! Our friends at La Familia Cortez share a couple flavors of these easy-to-sip, spring adult beverages.

Not a wine connoisseur? No problem. The folks with the “Wine for Normal People” podcast specialize in enjoyable wine for everyone.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.