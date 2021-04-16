San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show now offers a virtual showroom

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you in the process of remodeling your home or adding new elements to increase its resale value?

If you need something fun to do this weekend, the San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show is taking place at the Alamodome through Sunday.

The San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where people can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to inspire home projects and connect with industry experts, including builders, remodelers and contractors.

In the case you are unable to attend the in-person event, there is now a virtual showroom, where you can find flooring, roofing and everything in between. The user-friendly map allows visitors to browse categories from the Shop the Show page or search the exhibitor list by typing in what you are looking for.

Feel free to reach out to companies of interest. All are happy to provide more information or set up appointments. It’s the San Antonio Home & Garden Show experience right at home.

Ad

The Alamodome has been working on enhanced guidelines to ensure the safety of all staff, guests, and exhibitors to make this a safe event for everyone.

Attendees will be required to wear a face mask at the San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show.

For Hero Day Friday, all active military personnel, veterans, fire, police, and first responders will receive free admission with a valid ID. To receive complimentary admission, simply show your ID at the box office.

As a way to say thank you to those teachers who make a difference in molding future generations, teachers will receive free admission on Sunday, the last day of the show. All teachers receive free admission with a valid ID at the box office.

Admission is $10 at the door and $8 online. To learn more, click or tap here.