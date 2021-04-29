5 products that will freshen up your look for summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With summer just around the corner, you want to make sure you look and feel your best.

South Texas weather often means dry skin, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

We have some suggestions on beauty products that can freshen up your look.

1. SPF 50+ tinted moisturizer

With the cooler weather, it’s important to use a dollop of moisturizer each day with SPF 50. Living in South Texas means it could be sunny when you least expect it, and it’s always best to be prepared for a sunny day.

Protecting your face from the sun is extremely important, as you want to keep your skin hydrated and youthful for as long as you can.

2. Setting spray

