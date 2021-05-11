Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 11, 2021

SEA Life Aquarium San Antonio, birds + beers, tips to help women break the glass ceiling

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: 
SA Live
,
as seen on sa live
Sharks prowl at SEA LIFE Aquarium San Antonio.
Sharks prowl at SEA LIFE Aquarium San Antonio. (SEA LIFE Aquarium San Antonio 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a look inside San Antonio’s newest aquarium and a birds and beers spot to try.

SEA LIFE Aquarium San Antonio is opening this month at the Shops at Rivercenter. Jen is there live, where she’s getting to see the new fish arriving at the park - and even feed a shark!

Would you go into a shark cage? It’s our question of the day. Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT. Be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments and deals, too!

Locally-owned Gold Feather Birds and Beers is showing us how to make crispy chicken sandwiches. You can check out the restaurant’s menu here.

Plus, Sara Connell shares tips to help women break the glass ceiling.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: