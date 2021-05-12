Where to order these colorful, custom yard decorations perfect for Fiesta Porch Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Make your yard pop for the Fiesta Porch Parade with custom decorations by Cristy’s Casa de Colores!

Owner Cristy Davila cuts all her wooden decorations by hand, paints them, adds a clear coat and takes orders for just about any occasion you can dream up. Davila is taking orders for custom creations right now on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

She also makes beautiful flower crowns for Fiesta and Dia de los Muertos. Watch the video to learn how to make her special twist on a Fiesta flower crown.