SA Live

Where to order these colorful, custom yard decorations perfect for Fiesta Porch Parade

Cristy’s Casa de Colores specializes in large, wooden decorations for just about any occasion in San Antonio

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Ted Obringer, Creative Svc Producer/Cop

Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – Make your yard pop for the Fiesta Porch Parade with custom decorations by Cristy’s Casa de Colores!

Owner Cristy Davila cuts all her wooden decorations by hand, paints them, adds a clear coat and takes orders for just about any occasion you can dream up. Davila is taking orders for custom creations right now on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

She also makes beautiful flower crowns for Fiesta and Dia de los Muertos. Watch the video to learn how to make her special twist on a Fiesta flower crown.

In case you missed the DIY floral crown demo...HERE YA GO MI AMIGOS! Catch me St. Paul Square, Sunday, May 16 11am-3pm! https://youtu.be/FOTz1xdfwV8

Posted by Cristy’s Casa de Colores on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

