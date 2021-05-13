Special deal on balloon garland to make your Fiesta Porch Parade decorations ‘pop’

SAN ANTONIO – They’ll bring the balloons - all you have to do is use the deal! Balloons Boutique San Antonio shows us how to hang the perfect balloon garland for the Fiesta Porch Parade.

The team at Balloons Boutique San Antonio will turn your porch into a festive Fiesta space with an $85 Porch Parade Balloon garland, created for KSAT Deals in honor of this year’s Fiesta celebration. You’ll be the envy of your neighborhood when this 6-foot garland sets the scene for Fiesta on your porch. Each garland is uniquely crafted in Fiesta colors to show your commitment to the celebration.

Watch the video above to see how easy it is to hang this garland, and for a few extra pointers. For more information on Balloons Boutique San Antonio, visit their website.

You can enter the Fiesta Porch Parade virtual contest here.

