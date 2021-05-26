4 fun, easy + budget-friendly things you can with the kids this summer

SAN ANTONIO – She’s a children’s book author and mom of four boys, three of them triplets, so she knows a thing or two about how to keep kids entertained. Christie Cuthbert shares several fun activities and a breakfast idea your children will love.

1. Erupting car wash: Cuthbert says she bought all the items for this at a dollar store. You just need six small containers per child, water, baking soda, vinegar, a plastic condiment bottle, mini cars and a cut-up dish rag. The idea is similar to a vinegar and baking soda volcano, but it’s more fun because you get to make your own mini car wash! Watch the video to see how it works.

2. Fruit and veggie breakfast popsicles: All you need is fruit, veggies and some Greek yogurt. Basically, you’re going to make a smoothie, then pour it into a small, popsicle-sized freezer bag and freeze it into a popsicle. Boom! Your kids get to eat popsicles for breakfast and they’re being healthy, too.

3. Donut hole bingo: For this game, just make a few bingo boards on sheets of paper, draw a donut on the free square and use donut holes to cover each square when the letters and numbers are called. It helps to have a bingo game to use with it, and you can find that at a dollar store.

4. Homemade skee ball: Cuthbert says you just need a cardboard box, three small laundry baskets and some hollow, plastic baseballs (all at the dollar store). Watch the video above to see what she did with the box and how Mike and Fiona did playing the game.

For more information on Cuthbert, check out her website, and be sure to sign up for her book club - it’s free this week! She also has a brand new book on Amazon.

