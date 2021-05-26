Bexar County charter school now accepting applications for 2021-22 school year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Interested in having your child earn an education at a charter school?

BASIS Texas Charter Schools is the No. 1 school district in Bexar County, according to district officials. The charter school received an A, with an overall score of 98, in the Texas Education Agency’s 2019 Accountability Ratings.

BASIS San Antonio Northeast is now enrolling for the 2021-21 school year and serves students in grades K-7.

“Our primary program sets students up to succeed in school and in life by building strong foundations in liberal arts and STEM, developing organizational and study strategies from day one, and encouraging creative and critical thinking,” said Chris Ferguson, head of school at BASIS San Antonio Northeast. “Students believe they can achieve because our teachers know they can. Our two-teacher primary classrooms facilitate comprehensive learning and support. As students advance, they gain accountability, confidence and independence.”

Since the first school opened in 1998, BASIS Charter Schools have been demonstrating that any child can succeed when held to high standards, inspired by expert teachers, and when they’re willing to work hard.

BASIS Charter Schools sets high standards, graduates historically high-performing students, and consistently ranks among the best schools in the nation: “Our mission is to transform American education and elevate academic achievement to internationally competitive levels among all students, regardless of geographic location, economic background, culture, or ethnicity.”

BASIS Charter School graduates go on to some of the best colleges, and average more than $100,000 in college scholarships per student, according to district officials.

The first BASIS Texas Charter School opened in 2013, spurring a high demand to open more campuses. As of 2021, there are now six campuses in Texas.

There is a free robotics summer camp for students who apply for BASIS San Antonio Northeast (BASIS NE) in the next three weeks or are newly enrolled with BASIS NE for the 2021-22 school year.

To apply for tuition-free education at BASIS San Antonio Northeast, click or tap here.