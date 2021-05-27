Partly Cloudy icon
88º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 27, 2021

Summer hairstyles, Live from the Southside + Taco Haven, intense workout, cocktails to support veterans

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: 
SA Live
,
as seen on sa live
Cool summer hairstyles with Pony-O.
Cool summer hairstyles with Pony-O. (Pony-O 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., summer hairstyles to keep you cool, a Live from the Southside taco spot, a place where you can get an intense workout and cocktails for a cause.

The folks from Pony-O are sharing how to do quick, easy summer up ‘dos that will keep you cool all summer long. Check out their website for more info.

Caption the video below and share your comments on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Taco Haven on Steves Avenue is being featured by Live from the Southside Magazine this month. This three-generation South Side restaurant is a local favorite. Check it out here, and learn more about KSAT’s partnership with Live from the Southside Magazine here.

Jen gets the workout of her life at FIT Lab. This local fitness spot focuses on everything from cardio to bodyweight moves and weight training.

Plus, cocktails for a cause here in Military City USA with Artisan Craft Bar. The bar is raising awareness for 22KILL, an organization that provides mental wellness support for veterans.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: