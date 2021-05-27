Experiencing pain? This group specializes in treating injuries that affect muscles, bones and joints

Need joint replacement? This orthoapedics group can help | SA Live | KSAT 12

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you experiencing pain in your body and you’re not sure where it’s coming from?

As we get older, we start to have more injuries, and it’s also important to start looking for doctors who can get us through the recovery.

Not sure if your hip pain is serious? Look for these symptoms, suggested by medical experts:

A joint that appears deformed.

Inability to move your leg or hip.

Inability to bear weight on the affected leg.

Intense pain.

Sudden swelling.

Any signs of infection (fever, chills, redness).

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, TSAOG Orthopaedics has eight locations in the greater San Antonio area where you can have an evaluation, and two surgery centers.

Dr. Emmanuel C. Nwelue, Junior is a fellowship-trained joint replacement surgeon at TSAOG Orthopaedics, shown in the video above, treats orthopedic conditions with a focus on hip and knee primary/revision joint replacement surgery for patients 18 years of age and older.

To learn more about symptoms and TSAOG Orthopaedics, click or tap here.