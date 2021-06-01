As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs and Bexar Goods Co. are teaming up for third time to launch a collection, which will be released on May 16.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, chicken and waffles, soda slushies that support local, Spurs Fiesta leather goods and organizing your closet in a “best of” episode of SA Live.

Locally-owned Gold Feather Birds and Beers is showing us how to make crispy chicken sandwiches. You can check out the restaurant’s menu here.

Jen is live at Bexar Goods, where they’ve released a new line of leather goods in the Spurs Fiesta colors, including leather wallets, keychains and an Apple Watch strap. Details here.

Once in a Wild mobile zoo is bringing a menagerie of animals to show-and-tell today on the show, including the world’s second-largest rabbit.

Southside Craft Soda is whipping up some tasty summer soda slushies with their signature made in SA sodas. Recipes here.

Need to get your closet sorted out? Sort It Out will, well...sort it out! Check out their closet makeover today on the show, and we have a special Sound Session performance by San Antonio band The 501s.

