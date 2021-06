San Antonio business shares how to make your own leather wallet | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – The folks from Left/Foot Leather shared their secrets to creating a personal leather wallet from start to finish.

Going from hobby to local business, owner Brad Hammonds designs beautiful handmade wallets that will be a perfect gift for Father’s Day - but he only has a few items left for you to choose from before then!

You can customize your order or pick out different leathers provided on his website. Watch the video above to learn more about Left/Foot Leather.