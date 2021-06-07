Noticing discomfort while walking? This group specializes in treating injuries that affect muscles, bones and joints

Experiencing pain? This group specializes in treating injuries that affect muscles, bones and joints

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you have a hip or knee injury, perhaps you have felt it a bit more with all the rain we’ve been having in San Antonio.

As we get older, we start to have more injuries, so it’s also important to find doctors who can get us through recovery.

Not sure if your hip pain is serious? Look for these symptoms, suggested by medical experts:

A joint that appears deformed.

Inability to move your leg or hip.

Inability to bear weight on the affected leg.

Intense pain.

Sudden swelling.

Any signs of infection (fever, chills, redness).

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, TSAOG Orthopaedics has specialists at eight locations across the greater San Antonio area, where you can have an evaluation. There are also two surgery centers.

Dr. Sean N. Shahrestani, a fellowship-trained joint replacement surgeon at TSAOG Orthopaedics, shown in the video above, treats orthopedic conditions with a focus on hip and knee primary/revision joint replacement surgery.

“There are a lot of options before surgery, and those are the options that we like to focus on: medications, anti-inflammatories and pain medications,” said Shahrestani. “There are braces available that oftentimes will help people. Physical therapy is phenomenal. The idea behind physical therapy is that we can strengthen the muscles above and below the joints. Then, potentially, that can relieve some stress, some pressure at that joint and potentially relieve some pain also.”

Ad

To learn more about symptoms and TSAOG Orthopaedics, click or tap here.