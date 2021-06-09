As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 9, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we take you around the world without ever leaving the Alamo City!

Our first stop, The Dooryard for the flavors of Southeast Asia. It’s a new hot spot for food and beer on the Northwest Side. They’re also taking us to France for Sunday brunch!

Next stop, cocktails harking to the Pacific Islands at Hugman’s Oasis, a tiki bar along the San Antonio Riverwalk. Jen is there live and she’ll try some of their tasty bites.

We’re also on safari at Market Square with Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, showing you a few exotic animals up close on this Wild Wednesday.

Fill in the blank: I need to see _________ at some point in my life.

Plus, a recap of our SA Live Summer Fun Special in primetime, a KSAT Fiesta medal giveaway and more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.