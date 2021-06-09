Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Taking you around the world in San Antonio with The Dooryard, Hugman’s Oasis, Wild Wednesday

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

The Dooryard, a new summer hot spot on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
The Dooryard, a new summer hot spot on San Antonio's Northwest Side. (The Dooryard 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we take you around the world without ever leaving the Alamo City!

Our first stop, The Dooryard for the flavors of Southeast Asia. It’s a new hot spot for food and beer on the Northwest Side. They’re also taking us to France for Sunday brunch!

Next stop, cocktails harking to the Pacific Islands at Hugman’s Oasis, a tiki bar along the San Antonio Riverwalk. Jen is there live and she’ll try some of their tasty bites.

We’re also on safari at Market Square with Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, showing you a few exotic animals up close on this Wild Wednesday.

Plus, a recap of our SA Live Summer Fun Special in primetime, a KSAT Fiesta medal giveaway and more.

