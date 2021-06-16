Local man turns his love for plants into a thriving business

Plant therapy: Yancy Oliver is sharing his love for plants through his. new local business

SAN ANTONIO – Yancy Oliver decided to move back to San Antonio during the pandemic and his new hobby for collecting house plants is quickly growing.

“It’s definitely made me more nurturing,” owner of Pimp of Plants Yancy Oliver said “I spend at least three hours each morning caring for the plants.”

The name is easy to remember, Pimp of Plants, but his love and passion for his collection is very serious.

“I have my whole indoor collection,” Oliver said.

He has been able to tap into a more nurturing side of himself, which is helpful since he is expecting a baby girl in July.

