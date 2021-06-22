Having difficulty seeing up close? This group is looking for candidates for a clinical study to improve eyesight

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’ve hit the age of 40 and suddenly found yourself holding objects farther away to read them, or having to pick up the six-pack of reading glasses at the drugstore, you are not alone.

This loss of near-vision, called age-related presbyopia, affects millions of people around the world.

Dr. Greg Parkhurst, founder of Parkhurst NuVision Texas, explains why this happens and provided some information about treatments that can help.

What is age-related presbyopia?

“This is something that’s normal. It happens to everybody,” Parkhurst said. “We get into middle-age people that wear glasses all the time. They actually have to start wearing bifocals, you know, like the dreaded line on the bottom people that were born with great vision, or let’s say they had laser surgery when they were younger -- so they don’t have to wear glasses or contacts anymore. At this age, they start holding reading material, stretching their arm out. At some point, their arms (are) just not long enough. I’ve seen people get like, selfie sticks to stretch it out a little further. So there are all kinds of maneuvers to get around this. But it’s something that we’re all going to have to deal with at some point.”

What are some signs of presbyopia?

“Sometimes, people that wear glasses all the time, they’ll actually find that taking their glasses off will help them to see up close when they wear glasses, to help them see far before they need bifocals,” Parkhurst said. “Sometimes taking them off to see up close is what they’ll do. Other times, people will go to the drugstore and look for the dreaded cheaters. There’s usually a rack of them. People don’t know which power they need.”

Is there a solution for presbyopia?

“There are actually several different options, which is really exciting for people,” Parkhurst said. “Some folks think that they’re stuck with glasses or they’re stuck with contact lenses. The beauty is, we actually have surgical procedures nowadays with laser technology to correct for this. There are several different ways to do it.”

You’re conducting a research study about a new treatment option. What can you tell us about that?

“I think a lot of people are familiar with glasses and contact lenses, even laser surgery,” Parkhurst said. “What many people don’t know is, what we’re going to be studying now is actually the use of an eye drop to cure. So that’s what we’re going to study, is like, if I put these eyedrops in, is that going to solve my ability to not be able to zoom and see up close again?”

And you are also conducting a research study about a new presbyopia treatment option. Tell us more about that.

“People that are at least 45 years old -- that’s the minimum age for entry into this clinical study,” Parkhurst said. “If they’re noticing problems with their ability to read and see close, they may qualify for this clinical study.”

